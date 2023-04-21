Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 to open with gains tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices slipped following Tesla's weak earning
The three main US indices fell on Friday.
--S&P 500: down 0.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.8 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down/up xx percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 remains sluggish ahead of RIL results, HCLTech may provide some cushion
The market slowly inched higher post the close of March 31 and has been grinding lower through this week. In another such session on Thursday, the Nifty 50 moved in a 100-point band and ended flat. However, the index managed to snap a three-day losing streak with that five-point gain. (Trade setup for April 21)
Share Market Update | Sensex, Nifty snapped three-day losing streak
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed Thursday's session flat amid market volatility. BSE Sensex rose 65 points to 59,632 and Nifty 50 went up 6 points to 17,624. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were NTPC, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints. (Read more on April 20 session)
