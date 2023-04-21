English
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 to open with gains tracing global cues

Apr 21, 2023 7:45 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Update: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open with minor gains on the last trading day of the week tracing global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 22 points or 0.1 percent higher ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. 

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices slipped following Tesla's weak earning

The three main US indices fell on Friday.
--S&P 500: down 0.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.8 percent

Apr 21, 2023 8:23 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down/up xx percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent

Apr 21, 2023 8:07 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 remains sluggish ahead of RIL results, HCLTech may provide some cushion

The market slowly inched higher post the close of March 31 and has been grinding lower through this week. In another such session on Thursday, the Nifty 50 moved in a 100-point band and ended flat. However, the index managed to snap a three-day losing streak with that five-point gain. (Trade setup for April 21)

Apr 21, 2023 7:53 AM

Share Market Update | Sensex, Nifty snapped three-day losing streak 

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed Thursday's session flat amid market volatility. BSE Sensex rose 65 points to 59,632 and Nifty 50 went up 6 points to 17,624. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were NTPC, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints. (Read more on April 20 session)

Apr 21, 2023 7:52 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 21, 2023 7:45 AM
