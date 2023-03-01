Stock Market Highlights: Sensex and Nifty 50 end near day's high led by Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Axis Bank

By Asmita Pant  |  Mar 1, 2023 3:56 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday's session higher, breaking a eight day losing streak. Financial and IT shares led the headline indices higher. All Nifty sectoral indices ended in the trading in the green. Adani Group stocks ended in the green, with Adani Enterprises being the top Nifty gainer.

Live Updates

Mar 1, 2023 3:56 PM

Rupee Check | Rupee ends higher vs the US dollar

Mar 1, 2023 3:39 PM

Market at Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 break losing streak, end near day's high

BSE companies gain market cap for the first time in nine sessions, up Rs 3.30 lakh crore today

All the Adani group stocks close with gains for the first time since January 13

Adani group gains market cap for second straight day, up Rs 75,000 crore in two days

Fall in Cipla continues on indore unit observations, down six percent this week

Axis Bank rises following Citibank deal completion, stock up more than two percent     

Metal stocks rise on improving prices, Nalco, Hind Copper amongst top gainers

Auto companies see a mixed close on in-line feb sales, Maruti, Bajaj Auto up 1-2 percent

Market breadth firmly favours advances, advance-decline ratio at 3:1

Mar 1, 2023 3:34 PM

Adani Group Updates | Adani Enterprises is the top Nifty 50 gainer

The shares of Adani Enterprises are up 15 percent, building on initial gains.

Mar 1, 2023 3:24 PM

PNB withdraws divestment process of Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Earlier, PNB informed exchanges that it intends to divest its stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, an associate company of the Bank, at an appropriate time depending upon market conditions and available options. (Read more)

Mar 1, 2023 3:14 PM

Share Market Update | Adani Power renews agreement with two power distribution companies

The companies are of the Haryana government and the agreement is for 712 MW each.

Mar 1, 2023 3:07 PM

Stock Market Update | No sign of power prices cooling off in the near term: JSW Energy

JSW Energy's acquisition of Mytrah Energy's renewable energy portfolio and its focus on energy storage solutions highlight the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for clean energy in India. With the power demand growth being robust and power prices expected to remain high, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in the power sector. (Read more)

Mar 1, 2023 2:47 PM

Share Market Update | GR Infra bags NHAI project worth Rs 758.1 crore 

Mar 1, 2023 2:35 PM

Stock Market Update | Bajaj Auto says it has entered the 'scale-up' phase in its EV journey as it aims to produce 10,000 Chetaks a month

Bajaj Auto's restructuring of the supply chain and their focus on EVs are significant steps towards achieving their long-term goals. With the launch of the new Chetak model, the company is poised to make an even bigger impact in the EV market. While there may be challenges along the way, Bajaj Auto's commitment to innovation and growth is sure to keep them ahead of the curve. (Read more)

Mar 1, 2023 2:17 PM

Share Market Update | Buy Schaeffler India, IEX: Sameet Chavan

Here are two recommendations by Sameet Chavan of Angel One:

Buy Schaeffler India for a target of Rs 3,192- 3,250 with a stop loss at Rs 3,022 
Buy IEX for a target of Rs 155 with a stop loss at Rs 143.70 

Mar 1, 2023 1:58 PM

Nifty 50 Live Update | Nifty 50 continues to trade above 17,400-mark

The Nifty index is up 0.6 percent at 17,412.3 at this hour. 39 stocks in the Nifty 50 basket are trading with gains. Adani Enterprises, Hindalco and Axis Bank are the op gainers, whereas Britannia, PowerGrid and SBI Life are the top losers.

Mar 1, 2023 1:36 PM

Share Market News | Home textiles manufacturer Himatsingka Seide to raise $12.5 million via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

Himatsingka Seide Ltd, a company primarily engaged in the manufacturing of home textiles, on Wednesday said that it was set to raise $12.5 million (around Rs 103 crore) through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). (Read more)

Mar 1, 2023 1:13 PM

Buy Axis Bank, Radico Khaitan: Aditya Agarwala

Here are two recommendations by Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu:
Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss at Rs 840 
Buy Radico Khaitan for a target of Rs 1,230 with a stop loss at Rs 1,160 

Mar 1, 2023 1:05 PM

Stock Market Update | Ahluwalia Contracts bags order worth Rs 169 crore from IFTAS

Mar 1, 2023 12:35 PM

Share Market Update | Buy Tech Mahindra, UBL: Mitessh Thakkar

Here are two recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, proprietor, earningwaves.com:

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,160 with a stop loss at Rs 1,100

Buy UBL for a target of Rs 1,500-1,510 with a stop loss at Rs 1,455

Mar 1, 2023 12:14 PM