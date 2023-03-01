Stock Market Highlights: Sensex and Nifty 50 end near day's high led by Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Axis Bank

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on March 1, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.
Market at Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 break losing streak, end near day's high
BSE companies gain market cap for the first time in nine sessions, up Rs 3.30 lakh crore today
All the Adani group stocks close with gains for the first time since January 13
Adani group gains market cap for second straight day, up Rs 75,000 crore in two days
Fall in Cipla continues on indore unit observations, down six percent this week
Axis Bank rises following Citibank deal completion, stock up more than two percent
Metal stocks rise on improving prices, Nalco, Hind Copper amongst top gainers
Auto companies see a mixed close on in-line feb sales, Maruti, Bajaj Auto up 1-2 percent
Market breadth firmly favours advances, advance-decline ratio at 3:1
PNB withdraws divestment process of Canara HSBC Life Insurance
Earlier, PNB informed exchanges that it intends to divest its stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, an associate company of the Bank, at an appropriate time depending upon market conditions and available options. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | No sign of power prices cooling off in the near term: JSW Energy
JSW Energy's acquisition of Mytrah Energy's renewable energy portfolio and its focus on energy storage solutions highlight the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for clean energy in India. With the power demand growth being robust and power prices expected to remain high, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in the power sector. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Bajaj Auto says it has entered the 'scale-up' phase in its EV journey as it aims to produce 10,000 Chetaks a month
Bajaj Auto's restructuring of the supply chain and their focus on EVs are significant steps towards achieving their long-term goals. With the launch of the new Chetak model, the company is poised to make an even bigger impact in the EV market. While there may be challenges along the way, Bajaj Auto's commitment to innovation and growth is sure to keep them ahead of the curve. (Read more)
Nifty 50 Live Update | Nifty 50 continues to trade above 17,400-mark
The Nifty index is up 0.6 percent at 17,412.3 at this hour. 39 stocks in the Nifty 50 basket are trading with gains. Adani Enterprises, Hindalco and Axis Bank are the op gainers, whereas Britannia, PowerGrid and SBI Life are the top losers.
Share Market News | Home textiles manufacturer Himatsingka Seide to raise $12.5 million via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds
Himatsingka Seide Ltd, a company primarily engaged in the manufacturing of home textiles, on Wednesday said that it was set to raise $12.5 million (around Rs 103 crore) through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). (Read more)
Share Market Update | Buy Tech Mahindra, UBL: Mitessh Thakkar
Here are two recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, proprietor, earningwaves.com:
Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,160 with a stop loss at Rs 1,100
Buy UBL for a target of Rs 1,500-1,510 with a stop loss at Rs 1,455