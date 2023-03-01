Stock Market Live: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty 50 above 17,400 led by Adani twins, Hindalco, Axis Bank

Adani Group Update | All Adani Group stocks are trading in the green, Adani twins among top Nifty 50 gainers
Group's flagship Adani Enterprises is up 10.2 percent at this hour. The shares of Adani Ports are up 2.4 percent. Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power are trading five percent higher each. Adani Transmission is up four percent and Adani Total Gas is up 1.3 percent.
Stock Market Update | Dixon Technologies gains in four out of last five sessions - Recovers 15% from 52-week low
Dixon Technologies has gained in four out of the last five trading sessions, during which it has risen close to 11 percent, comfortably outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Delhivery shares volatile after 3.8% equity changes hands in large deal
Based on the December quarter shareholding pattern, Svf Doorbell (Cayman) held 18.4 percent stake in the company. (Read more)
Moody’s raises growth projections for major economies including India
For G-20 economies, Moody’s sees growth moderating to 2 percent this year from 2.7 percent in 2022, and then to improve to 2.4 percent in 2024. (Read more)
Share Market News | Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 175 per share while CITI maintains 'buy' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 165 per share. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Adani Enterprises, Delhivery, RIL, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, HDFC and more
Global Market Cue | Gold posts biggest monthly fall since June
US 10-year yield briefly hits highest level since November, slips back to 3.9 percent.
European markets close lower on Tuesday, FTSE slips 0.7 percent, CAC down 0.4 percent.
Crude rises over hopes of strong economic rebound in China, brent above $83/bbl.
Gold prices continue to decline to post biggest monthly fall since June 2021.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after weak handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets trading in the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 2.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 2.7 percent
Stock Market News | 17,300 comes to the rescue for Nifty 50 yet again but only just
The Nifty 50 is hanging on to the 17,300 level by the thinnest possible thread but managed to defend the level for the second day in a row. Tuesday was the eighth straight day of losses for the index. (Trade setup for March 1)