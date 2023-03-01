English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty 50 above 17,400 led by Adani twins, Hindalco, Axis Bank

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty 50 above 17,400 led by Adani twins, Hindalco, Axis Bank

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty 50 above 17,400 led by Adani twins, Hindalco, Axis Bank
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 1, 2023 11:05 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Update: Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday. Financial shares led the headline indices higher. All sectoral indices, barring power stocks, were trading in the green. Adani Group stocks traded with gains earlier in the session. 

Live Updates

Adani Group Update | All Adani Group stocks are trading in the green, Adani twins among top Nifty 50 gainers

Group's flagship Adani Enterprises is up 10.2 percent at this hour. The shares of Adani Ports are up 2.4 percent. Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power are trading five percent higher each. Adani Transmission is up four percent and Adani Total Gas is up 1.3 percent.

Mar 1, 2023 11:05 AM

Stock Market Update | Dixon Technologies gains in four out of last five sessions - Recovers 15% from 52-week low

Dixon Technologies has gained in four out of the last five trading sessions, during which it has risen close to 11 percent, comfortably outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index. (Read more)

Mar 1, 2023 10:52 AM

Share Market Update | Nifty Bank is up 0.9%

The Nifty Bank index is trading 341 points or 0.9 percent higher at 40,610 at this hour. All the 12 constituents of the index are trading with gains. PNB, Bank of Baroda and AU Bank, up 2.4 to 2.7 percent are the top index gainers. 

Mar 1, 2023 10:48 AM

Titan Share Price | Shares are up 0.8%

The shares of the company are trading 0.8 percent or 18.9 points higher at Rs 2,391.7. The stock is up for second session in a row. 

Mar 1, 2023 10:44 AM

Stock Market Update | Delhivery shares volatile after 3.8% equity changes hands in large deal

Based on the December quarter shareholding pattern, Svf Doorbell (Cayman) held 18.4 percent stake in the company. (Read more)

Mar 1, 2023 10:30 AM

Share Market News | NCC bags three new orders worth Rs 2,374 crore in February

Mar 1, 2023 10:11 AM

Moody’s raises growth projections for major economies including India

For G-20 economies, Moody’s sees growth moderating to 2 percent this year from 2.7 percent in 2022, and then to improve to 2.4 percent in 2024. (Read more)

Mar 1, 2023 9:48 AM

Adani Group Update | All Adani Group stocks are trading in the green

Group's flagship Adani Enterprises is up 5.6 percent. The shares of Adani Ports are up 1.8 percent. Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission are trading five percent and 4.5 percent higher, respectively. 

Mar 1, 2023 9:32 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open higher 

Mar 1, 2023 9:19 AM

Share Market News | Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 175 per share while CITI maintains 'buy' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 165 per share. (Read more)

Mar 1, 2023 8:51 AM

Stocks to Watch | Adani Enterprises, Delhivery, RIL, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, HDFC and more

(Read more)

Mar 1, 2023 8:44 AM

Global Market Cue | Gold posts biggest monthly fall since June

US 10-year yield briefly hits highest level since November, slips back to 3.9 percent. 

European markets close lower on Tuesday, FTSE slips 0.7 percent, CAC down 0.4 percent.

Crude rises over hopes of strong economic rebound in China, brent above $83/bbl. 

Gold prices continue to decline to post biggest monthly fall since June 2021. 

Mar 1, 2023 8:32 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended lower on last trading session of February  

The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 0.3 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.1 percent

Mar 1, 2023 8:24 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after weak handover from Wall Street 
Most Asian markets trading in the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.1 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 2.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 2.7 percent

Mar 1, 2023 8:15 AM

Stock Market News | 17,300 comes to the rescue for Nifty 50 yet again but only just

The Nifty 50 is hanging on to the 17,300 level by the thinnest possible thread but managed to defend the level for the second day in a row. Tuesday was the eighth straight day of losses for the index. (Trade setup for March 1)

Mar 1, 2023 8:09 AM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X