Stock Market Highlights: Banking heavyweights ensure Nifty 50 manages to close above Budget-day low

By Asmita Pant  |  Feb 27, 2023 4:00 PM IST (Updated)
Share Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower on the first trading day of the week, but off lows. During the session, the Nifty 50 dropped below its support level, the Budget day low. IT and auto shares led the headline indices lower, while financial stocks traded with gains. Nifty and Sensex have fallen in the last six sessions.

Feb 27, 2023 4:00 PM

Stock Market Update | Angel One's Osho Krishan's view on market 

"Since the market is highly oversold, one needs to keep a cautious view and avoid undue risk for the time being. Meanwhile, a close tab should be kept on global developments, which may lead to an immediate trend setup, and it is advisable to be very selective in finding trading opportunities," according to Osho Krishan of Angel One Ltd.

Feb 27, 2023 3:59 PM

Stock Market Update | Geojit's Vinod Nair's view on market  

"Bears continued to wreak havoc in the domestic market as the latest data releases from the US heightened the existing worries of aggressive rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditure in the US, which is Fed’s key monitorable of inflation, increased in January, pressuring investors to stay away from equities markets. The US dollar index surpassed 105, adding further pressure on the INR," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Feb 27, 2023 3:50 PM

Rupee Close | Rupee ends lower vs the US dollar

Feb 27, 2023 3:45 PM

Market at Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end lower but off day's low 

Market close off lows, but in the red for seventh straight day

Adani Enterprises ends as top Nifty loser

ICICI Bank and PowerGrid lift market while Bajaj Auto, UPL and Tata Steel drag

Market breadth favours declines, 958 advance on BSE, while 2,591 decline 

Feb 27, 2023 3:34 PM

Government receives Rs 2,106 crore, Rs 1,791 crore and Rs 58 crore from NTPC, PGCIL, & EIL respectively as dividend tranches

Feb 27, 2023 3:20 PM

Nifty 50 Live Update | Nifty 50 crawls back above 17,400

ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Kotak, SBI and HDFC Life are the top Nifty 50 gainers, up 1.2 to 2.1 percent. The index is 0.4 percent or 63.5 points down from its previous close. 

Feb 27, 2023 3:18 PM

Share Market News | Kolte-Patil Developers board approves raising Rs 140 crore through NCDs

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs 716 crore for the December quarter, a growth of 28 percent over the year-ago period. (Read more)

Feb 27, 2023 3:11 PM

Nifty Bank | Nifty Bank gains close to 300 point, outperforms headline indices 

The Nifty Bank index is up 281.4 points or 0.7 percent at 40,190.8. Bank of Baroda, Kotak, ICICI Bank and SBI, up 1.2 to 2.4 percent, are the top index gainers. Barring Bandhan Bank, AU Bank, IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank, which are down one to 2.2 percent, all the stocks in the Nifty Bank index are trading with gains.

Feb 27, 2023 3:01 PM

Global Market Update | European markets open higher on Monday

Stoxx 600 up nearly one percent, DAX up 1.2 percent and CAC up 1.3 percent in the early trade. The indices recorded their sharpest decline of 2023 in the preceding week. 

Feb 27, 2023 2:52 PM

Global Market Cue | Dow Jones Futures indicate a opening in the green for Wall Street

The Dow Jones Futures is up 0.3 percent at the hour. The index ended sharply lower on Friday, posting its biggest weekly decline in five months.

Feb 27, 2023 2:46 PM

Stock Market News | PVR opens five screen multiplex in Telangana, second opening in three days

This will be the company’s sixteenth property in Hyderabad, under the combined portfolio of PVR and INOX. (Read more)

Feb 27, 2023 2:44 PM

Route Mobile launches TruSense, a digital identity and security suite for digital transactions

Feb 27, 2023 2:39 PM

MARKET CHECK
Nifty breaks budget day low of 17,353
Low today at 17,299
Nifty's 20 month moving average at 17,280
Marked outperformance by Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty did not break low of 39,600
Next resistances 40,397 & then 40,699
Global picture not so bad, most of Europe higher

Feb 27, 2023 2:37 PM

Share Market Update | Jai Balaji Industries to expand into cement business

Feb 27, 2023 2:37 PM