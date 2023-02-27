Stock Market Highlights: Banking heavyweights ensure Nifty 50 manages to close above Budget-day low

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.
Stock Market Update | Angel One's Osho Krishan's view on market
"Since the market is highly oversold, one needs to keep a cautious view and avoid undue risk for the time being. Meanwhile, a close tab should be kept on global developments, which may lead to an immediate trend setup, and it is advisable to be very selective in finding trading opportunities," according to Osho Krishan of Angel One Ltd.
Stock Market Update | Geojit's Vinod Nair's view on market
"Bears continued to wreak havoc in the domestic market as the latest data releases from the US heightened the existing worries of aggressive rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditure in the US, which is Fed’s key monitorable of inflation, increased in January, pressuring investors to stay away from equities markets. The US dollar index surpassed 105, adding further pressure on the INR," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Market at Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end lower but off day's low
Market close off lows, but in the red for seventh straight day
Adani Enterprises ends as top Nifty loser
ICICI Bank and PowerGrid lift market while Bajaj Auto, UPL and Tata Steel drag
Market breadth favours declines, 958 advance on BSE, while 2,591 decline
Share Market News | Kolte-Patil Developers board approves raising Rs 140 crore through NCDs
The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs 716 crore for the December quarter, a growth of 28 percent over the year-ago period. (Read more)
Nifty Bank | Nifty Bank gains close to 300 point, outperforms headline indices
The Nifty Bank index is up 281.4 points or 0.7 percent at 40,190.8. Bank of Baroda, Kotak, ICICI Bank and SBI, up 1.2 to 2.4 percent, are the top index gainers. Barring Bandhan Bank, AU Bank, IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank, which are down one to 2.2 percent, all the stocks in the Nifty Bank index are trading with gains.
Stock Market News | PVR opens five screen multiplex in Telangana, second opening in three days
This will be the company’s sixteenth property in Hyderabad, under the combined portfolio of PVR and INOX. (Read more)