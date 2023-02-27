English
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 slides below Budget day low, Sensex down over 400 points

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 27, 2023 10:53 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on the first trading day of the week tracing global cues. IT and auto shares led the headline indices lower, while financial stocks traded with gains. Nifty and Sensex have fallen in the last six sessions. 

Share Market Update | Buy NTPC, sell Tata Steel: Aditya Agarwala

Here are two recommendations by Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu:
Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 180 with a stop loss at Rs 167 
Sell Tata Steel for a target of Rs 100-104 with a stop loss at Rs 110 

Feb 27, 2023 10:55 AM

Share Market Update | Uflex Down For Seventh Day
- Shares decline most in three years, trading with losses of over 12 percent
- Stock down for the seventh straight session
- Uflex shares have now declined in 10 out of the last 11 trading sessions
- Since February 10, the stock has corrected nearly 30 percent
- Shares have been correcting since reports of Income Tax carrying out search operations at its premises

Feb 27, 2023 10:53 AM

Zee Share Price | Shares slip 6%

The shares of the media company are down 6.1 percent at this hour, down for sixth trading session in a row. 

Feb 27, 2023 10:52 AM

Share Market Update | Colgate, Petronet LNG, LTTS, Gail on the radar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Gas Authorities of India Ltd. He has recommended GAIL (India) last week as well and even now the stock is looking very strong. One can buy with a stop loss of Rs 101 with an upside target of Rs 108. Shares have gained 5.55 percent in the last month. (Technical stock picks)

Feb 27, 2023 10:35 AM

Wipro Share Price | Shares are down over 1%

The shares of the company are down 1.8 percent at Rs 386.35 at this hour, below its 20 DMA. The shares are down for the fifth straight session. The stock is 3.8 percent off 52-week low. 

Feb 27, 2023 10:31 AM

Share Market Update | Prakash Diwan on Paytm

"This newsflow on Bharti Airtel wanting to do something in terms of merging its payment bank with Paytm – Airtel itself – it has been a nonstarter for them, they've struggled with scaling it up, a broad-basing any kind of a usage, there have been some sparks at times, but it's just been a flash in the pan. I think there are a lot of restrictions to Airtel’s payment bank from the regulators perspective also. So there's a lot that needs to get sorted out before that happens. This could probably be a financial investment from the promoters of Airtel. I would still be a bit cautious, wait for things to really pan out, develop and then commit," says market expert Prakash Diwan. 

On Tube Investment, Diwan says, "We could buy it on a bad day, if it softens a bit from these Rs 2,500 zones, which I doubt it would because it's a low float business, but yeah, it's quite promising."

Feb 27, 2023 10:18 AM

Stock Market Update | Sensex breaches 59,000

24 of the 30 Sensex constituents are trading with losses. Infosys, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and TCS are the top losers. 

Feb 27, 2023 10:15 AM

Share Market News | Venus Remedies gets Saudi GMF certification for all eight manufacturing units in Baddi

Venus Remedies on February 22 got marketing approval for Cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine. Company has over 800 marketing authorisations worldwide. (Read more)

Feb 27, 2023 10:06 AM

Stock Market Update | Nifty 50 Breaks Below Budget Day Low

- The benchmark index has broken below the February 1 low of 17,353
- Trades at intraday low of 17,328 currently
- Index is now down for seventh straight session
- Has declined 700 points over the last seven trading sessions
- 40 Nifty 50 stocks currently trade with losses
- Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, Infosys among top Nifty 50 losers

Feb 27, 2023 10:02 AM

Share Market Update | Dr Reddy's Labs ink agreement to acquire Mayne Pharma’s US generic prescription product portfolio

Dr Reddy's announces that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US generic prescription product portfolio of Salisbury, Australia, based Mayne Pharma Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Dr. Reddy’s will acquire the portfolio for an upfront payment of approximately $90 million (USD) in cash, contingent payments of up to $15 million (USD). (Read more)

Feb 27, 2023 9:59 AM

Stock Market Update | The reasons why Paytm-Bharti Airtel merger talks collapsed: Exclusive

Paytm also did not see any strategic alliance in payments business due to difference in business model, the sources said. (Read more)

Feb 27, 2023 9:41 AM

Share Market Update | Angel One's Sameet Chavan on Nifty 

"Immediate resistance is seen around 17600 beyond which some positive developments may trigger and for the tide to turn back in the bulls' favor will have to close above 17800 on a sustained basis. With global uncertainty, volatility is likely to remain on the higher side and hence traders are advised to keep a tab on the mentioned levels and trade accordingly," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

Feb 27, 2023 9:33 AM

Adani Group Update | All Adani group stocks, barring Adani Ports, in the red 

Feb 27, 2023 9:32 AM

Nifty 50 Live Update | Bajaj Auto is the top Nifty 50 loser

The shares are trading four percent lower at Rs 3,696. 

Here's why 

Feb 27, 2023 9:28 AM

Market Open | Sensex down 200 points and Nifty 50 near 17,400

Feb 27, 2023 9:16 AM

