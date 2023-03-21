Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start

Stock Market Updates | Here Are The Stocks To Watch
- Reliance Industries: Hike in windfall taxes
- Bharti Airtel: Launches family postpaid plans
- HDFC AMC: GQG sells stake
- PVR: Warburg Pincus exits the company
- UTI AMC: PPFAS MF buys stake
- J Kumar Infra: LoA for Bangalore Metro
- Sterling & Wilson: Lowest bidder for Rs 2,100 Crore Project
- CEAT: MD & CEO resigns
Stock Market Live | Lets Take A Look At How Global Markets Fared & Are Faring
- US markets ended higher on Monday
- The Dow Jones ended with gains of 380 points, while the S&P 500 gained nearly a percent
- Most Asian Markets are also trading with gains so far
- Japanese Markets are shut due to a holiday
