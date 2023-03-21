Breaking News
X
Unseasonal rains damage crops across India
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 21, 2023 8:38 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday tracing global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, were trading 52.5 points or 0.31 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Stock Market Updates | Here Are The Stocks To Watch

- Reliance Industries: Hike in windfall taxes
- Bharti Airtel: Launches family postpaid plans
- HDFC AMC: GQG sells stake
- PVR: Warburg Pincus exits the company
- UTI AMC: PPFAS MF buys stake
- J Kumar Infra: LoA for Bangalore Metro
- Sterling & Wilson: Lowest bidder for Rs 2,100 Crore Project
- CEAT: MD & CEO resigns

Read More Here

Mar 21, 2023 8:38 AM

Stock Market Live | Lets Take A Look At How Global Markets Fared & Are Faring

- US markets ended higher on Monday
- The Dow Jones ended with gains of 380 points, while the S&P 500 gained nearly a percent
- Most Asian Markets are also trading with gains so far
- Japanese Markets are shut due to a holiday

Mar 21, 2023 8:15 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 21, 2023 7:32 AM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X