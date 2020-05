Indian markets are likely to open higher on Thursday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday gave out the break up for a part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by PM Modi. FM unveiled credit line worth Rs 6 lakh crore for MSMEs, NBFCs, MFS, and discoms. However, gains might be capped as Asian shares slumped after US Federal Reserve head warned of a “significantly worse” US recession than any downturn since World War Two because of coronavirus pandemic fallout.