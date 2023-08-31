India may be, and remain, the fastest growing major economy and an attractive market for equity investors in the long run. But there are uncertainties that investors must consider in the near term. So far, foreign portfolio investors have pumped in $16 billion into Indian equities 2023. However, in the next few months there may be at least three deterrents.

Firstly, the US Federal Reserve has hiked rates by more than 525 bps but inflation refuses to cool off. Interest rates are at their highest in 22 years. But Chairman Jerome Powell may be forced to raise the rates even further to tame a stubborn inflation at home. And, that could make the dollar more expensive and hurt emerging markets like India.

"We have tightened policy significantly over the past year. Although inflation has moved down from its peak, a welcome development, it remains too high," Powell stated at his speech in Jackson Hole.

Secondly, economic data coming out of China has been very disappointing. Be it the industrial output, retail sales or even the employment data.

The Shanghai Composite is up 0.6 percent for the year so far, but this week (until August 30), it has gained more than Nifty 50, the Indian benchmark index for equities.

There are two reasons for the apparent recovery in Chinese stocks this week. They are already extremely cheap due to the sell-off earlier this year. And, the Xi Jingping government is trying to do anything it can to get the economy out of its slumber.

In the past month, China's central bank has cut interest rates, and this week there was a stamp duty cut on stock trades.

Any further efforts from the authorities in China, to revive the economy and the markets, will only make the country’s shares more attractive. Chinese stocks are trading at a sharp discount to their Indian peers. That could move some of the dollars looking for returns to China.

In India, the monsoons — which affect everything from crop output to consumer sentiment — have been less than exciting. The country, which is already reeling from high inflation, just saw the driest August ever. But the stock index is just 3.5% short of its all-time high, which it hit on July 20. Some foreign investors may find it too expensive.