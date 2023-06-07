By Meghna Sen

According to a report, accounting expert Nitin Mangal had pointed out that the financials of subsidiaries of Brightcom were inaccessible on the company's website. However, the group has now made the financials of its subsidiaries visible.

Shares of adtech company Brightcom Group, in which ace investor Shankar Sharma holds a stake, were stuck in the 5 percent upper circuit limit for the second consecutive session on Wednesday after the company came out with a clarification to the stock exchanges on accounting irregularities. The firm said that it is taking remedial measures to improve its financial disclosures, according to a regulatory filing. Live Tv Loading...

The smallcap stock has gained 83 percent in the last one month, while it fell 26 percent since the beginning of this year. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 57.7 on July 25, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 9.27 on December 24, 2021. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index(RSI) of the stock is at 71.2. RSI above 70 is considered overbought, implying that the stock may show pullback. Moving average convergence or divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is at 1.0, which is above its center and signal Line, this is a bullish indicator.