Shakti Pumps Share Price: The stock is up 120% in 2023 and has now won a patent - Check details here

The shares of motor manufacturing major- Shakti Pumps jumped seven percent on Monday after the company said that it has received patent for high starting torque direct line operated energy efficient motor from the government. The product is knows as Shakti Slip Star Synchronous Run Motor‐ s4rm.

The patent will maintain validity for a duration of 20 years. In August 2022, the company was granted a comparable patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Accordingly, so far Shakti Pumps has secured four patents, while also having submitted 25 patent applications, spanning both domestic and international jurisdictions.

‘We take immense pride and satisfaction in the favourable outcomes and recognition that have resulted from our dedicated efforts in technological advancements. Our unwavering commitment to achieving leadership status has driven us to create products that not only exhibit uniqueness but also deliver tangible benefits to our target customer base along with the environment,’ said Shakti Pumps Chairman Dinesh Patidar.

The motor is said to be a ground-breaking invention with dual focus enhancing motor efficiency and reducing electric consumption while simultaneously increasing pump discharge rates. The development is expected to boost the efficiency of electric motors. These motors will reduce the energy losses suffered by traditional motors, primarily in the form of heat and mechanical inefficiencies.

These improvements can include advanced design of motor components, resulting in a motor that converts a higher percentage of electrical energy into useful mechanical work. As motor efficiency increases, it draws less electrical power to achieve the same mechanical output or task performance. This reduction in electric consumption offers several advantages including energy savings, environmental impact, resource conservation and increased pump discharge.

Recently on August 30, Shakti Pumps shares had hit 20 percent upper circuit and the share price touched a new 52-week high after the company bagged order worth Rs 358 crore.