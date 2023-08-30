Pumps manufacturer Shakti Pumps on Wednesday bagged an order worth Rs 358 crore from Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA) for 7,781 pumps. The company has received its first work order under the KUSUM-3 scheme. The shares of the company rose more than nine percent after the announcement.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) was launched in 2019 for companies’ to set up of 10,000 MW of Decentralized Grid Connected Renewable Energy Power Plants on barren land. Under this component, renewable energy based power plants (REPP) of capacity 500 kW to 2 MW will be setup by farmers/cooperatives/ panchayats.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries can also install 17.50 Lakh stand-alone solar agriculture pumps of capacity up to 7.5 HP for replacement of existing diesel Agriculture pumps / irrigation systems in off-grid areas, where grid supply is not available. Lastly, the scheme also allows solarisation of 10 Lakh Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps.

The latest update comes after Shakti Pumps received its pending $1 million project for a Uganda project from EXIM Bank on behalf of Government of Uganda.

Prior to this, in March, Shakti Pumps had received ‘IND A’ with a stable outlook for its bank facilities from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). The rating agency has considered several parameters to assign a positive outlook.

Shakti Pumps functions in over 100 countries and has established three overseas subsidiaries to furnish to the demand in these regions.