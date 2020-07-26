  • SENSEX
Seven of top 10 valued firms add Rs 2 lakh cr in Mcap; RIL outshines

Updated : July 26, 2020 10:54 AM IST

The valuation of oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL jumped by Rs 1,48,880.91 crore to Rs 13,60,562.99 crore.
ICICI Bank's market cap zoomed Rs 18,135.35 crore to Rs 2,47,291.59 crore and that of HDFC Bank by Rs 10,788.4 crore to Rs 6,14,252.37 crore.
Infosys added Rs 7,935.1 crore in its valuation that stood at Rs 3,92,962.68 crore.
