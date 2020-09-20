Market Seven of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 59,260 crore in cumulative market valuation Updated : September 20, 2020 04:28 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Bharti Airtel saw gains in their valuation for the trading week closed on Friday. The seven firms clocking losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) were Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC and ICICI Bank. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.