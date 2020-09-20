  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Seven of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 59,260 crore in cumulative market valuation

Updated : September 20, 2020 04:28 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Bharti Airtel saw gains in their valuation for the trading week closed on Friday.
The seven firms clocking losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) were Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC and ICICI Bank.
Seven of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 59,260 crore in cumulative market valuation

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Custom duty on open cell from October 1, manufacturing capacity must for domestic industry

Custom duty on open cell from October 1, manufacturing capacity must for domestic industry

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement