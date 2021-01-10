Business Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap Updated : January 10, 2021 11:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance registered a decline in their market capitalisation. The valuation of TCS rose by Rs 72,102.07 crore to Rs 11,70,875.36 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply