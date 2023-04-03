Seven of nine Adani group stocks start the new financial year with losses in trade

India's market regulator is investigating a possible violation of "related party" transaction rules in the conglomerate's dealings with at least three offshore entities.

Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy both declined 5 percent each, while Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Adani Enterprises fell between 1 to 3 percent in trade today. India's market regulator is investigating a possible violation of "related party" transaction rules in the conglomerate's dealings with at least three offshore entities linked to the brother of group founder Gautam Adani, Reuters reported.

The three entities allegedly entered into several investment transactions with unlisted units of the ports-to-power conglomerate founded by Gautam Adani over the last 13 years. An Adani Group spokesperson said Vinod Adani is a member of the Adani family and is part of the promoter group, but he does not hold any managerial position in any of the listed Adani entities or their subsidiaries.

"This fact, like all other material information required to be reported, has been disclosed to the regulatory authorities in the past and also as and when required," the spokesperson told Reuters, without commenting on the regulatory probe into offshore entities.

Just two stocks, ACC and Ambuja Cement from the Adani group traded in green for the day, both being the cement producers.

Fresh worries about inflation and the OPEC’s move to cut more production capped gains for Indian equities, which were just starting to shake off fears of a contagion in global banking. Nifty ended the day with 40 points jump, all gains made in the last hour of trade.

Nine of the thirteen major sectoral indices advanced, with auto stocks rising 1.5 percent on strong auto sales numbers. SML Isuzu jumped 20 percent after passenger vehicle sales more than tripled in March.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the RBI’s rate decision due on April 6. The RBI is likely to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points and then pause for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.