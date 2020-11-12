  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files papers for IPO, looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Updated : November 12, 2020 02:31 PM IST

The Pune-based firm is looking to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through the IPO, as per market sources.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue
It added that the net proceeds from the issue would be used for the expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.
Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files papers for IPO, looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files papers for IPO, looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files papers for IPO, looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Stock Market Live: Indices recovers slightly as FM Sitharaman announces relief measures; Nifty Bank down 1.8%

Stock Market Live: Indices recovers slightly as FM Sitharaman announces relief measures; Nifty Bank down 1.8%

Apollo Hospitals Q2 net drops 30% to Rs 60 crore; board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Apollo Hospitals Q2 net drops 30% to Rs 60 crore; board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement