Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files papers for IPO, looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore
Updated : November 12, 2020 02:31 PM IST
The Pune-based firm is looking to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through the IPO, as per market sources.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue
It added that the net proceeds from the issue would be used for the expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.