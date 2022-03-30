Sentiment indicator subdued; don't expect big returns on benchmark: CLSA

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vikash Kumar Jain, Investment Analyst at CLSA, spoke about how to approach the markets and gave his analysis on market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Vikash Kumar Jain, Investment Analyst at CLSA, on Wednesday said that while sentiment indicator has been subdued for nearly a month without really giving any indication, he does not expect big returns on the benchmark.

"The valuations with which we started this year, we were not hoping for or not expecting big returns on the benchmark. It was a market which was supposed to be a tough job in terms of stock and sector picking and I think we maintain that opinion," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

According to him, inflation is a much bigger risk, particularly in energy. "If you were to look at a relatively low or medium per capita economy like India, if the government chooses to simply keep passing on and not letting go on some of the excise duty hikes, which they have done over the last five years, that could impact consumption very clearly," he said.

He added that what is more worrisome is it is happening at a time when consumer sentiment, as measured by RBI, is way lower than 10-year average or pre-COVID levels.

"This could be another significant impact on pretty bad consumer sentiment, which is already prevailing."

