Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 14,800; metals gain, autos fall

Tata Consumer Products Q4 misses street estimates; falls over 5%
Tata Consumer Products declined almost six percent in early trade on Friday after the company’s March quarter earnings missed street expectations. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.9 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 76.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. The profit was higher on account of lower exceptional items and a lower share of losses in associates and joint ventures. “Profit before exceptional items and tax at Rs 262 crore is higher by 6 percent as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, mainly on account of growth in revenue and good control over expenditure, however, margins were impacted by tea cost inflation in India,” the company said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew 26.3 percent to Rs 3,037.22 crore from Rs 2,405.03 crore, YoY. More here
Market Watch: Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants
On metal stocks
“I am not in the camp of booking profits in commodities, but some caution is warranted considering the sharp rise. My sense is maybe buying on dips is a better idea rather than getting exuberant and adding.”
On Hero MotoCorp
“Hero MotoCorp remains the preferred pick. It is still reasonably valued at still about 16-17 times forward. It has corrected from Rs 3,600 levels to sub Rs 3,000. So, any more dips because of the COVID impact is welcome, but looks reasonable.”
SBI Life shares jump 7% to hit 52-week high after Carlyle sold 4.1 crore shares in the firm
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company (SBI Life) rallied over 7 percent to hit its 52-week high on Friday US private equity fund Carlyle sold 4.1 crore shares in the firm via block deals. As per reports, Carlyle was looking to sell a 3.5 percent stake in the firm worth $447 million or Rs 3,308 crore through the stock exchange platform on Friday, according to a term sheet issued by the sole book-runner JPMorgan. The sale price has been fixed at 945 apiece, 2.5 percent lower than Thursday’s closing price of Rs 969.30 per share. CA Emerald Investments, an affiliate of Carlyle held a 6 percent stake in the company. The investment group had acquired a 9 percent stake from BNP Paribas Cardif SA in SBI Life in March 2019 for about $652 million, making it Carlyle's one of its biggest investments in India.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"There is a view among many market experts that the present resilience of the market ( down only around 5% from February highs) is irrational when viewed from the perspective of the health crisis & pain that the nation & the economy is going through. While there is logic in this view, it is important to appreciate the fact that we are part of the global bull market and the resilience of the Indian market mainly arises from the 'hope trade' being fuelled by the expectation that the second wave will peak in May and the economy will quickly rebound. Moreover, Q4 results have been broadly above expectations. The market may continue to be resilient. But investors have to be cautious since uncertainty is high and the second wave may impact the economy & earnings worse than presently expected. It makes sense to partially book profits and move some money to the safety of fixed income"
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher for third session; metals, banks lead
Indian indices opened higher for third straight session on Friday tracking gains in global peers as they headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices. Back home, broad-based gains were witnessed across key sectors mainly led by metals, auto and banking space. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 345 points at 49,294 while the Nifty rose 114 points to 14,838. Broader markets were also higher at opening with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 percent and 1 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, SBI Life, Tata steel, Hindalco, Hero Moto and JSW STeel were the top gainers while Eicher Motors, Tata Consumer, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharma led the losses.
JUST IN: Carlyle likely to have sold 4.1 cr shares in SBI Life via block deal
IMF to revisit growth forecast for India due to surge in COVID-19 cases
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday the recent jump in COVID-19 cases in India posed downside risks to the Fund's April forecast for 12.5% growth in India's economic output in fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The IMF will revisit that forecast when it issued a fresh World Economic Outlook in July, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing, but gave no further details. He said the developments in India, the world's second most populous nation, would have spillover effects for the region and the global economy, depending on how long the crisis lasted, but it was too soon to give specifics. More here
Indian Bank declares Saravana Stores account as fraud with Rs 230.74 crore outstanding
Public-sector Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has declared its Saravana Stores account with Rs 230.74 crore outstanding loan as fraud and has reported it to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The nature of the fraud is in the form of diversion of funds, said the lender, adding the outstanding balance on Saravana stood at Rs 230.74 crore. In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and having regard to the Bank's policy on determination and disclosures of material events/information, we have to inform you that non-performing account as detailed below have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
HDFC Q4 earnings: Expect AUM to grow around 11-12%
HDFC will report its Q4 earnings on Friday and it is expected to be a stable quarter. They have already given a press release where they have mentioned that the individual loan business was strong in Q4. So, the loans assigned to HDFC Bank were up about 37 percent year-on-year and about 6 percent sequentially. The dividend income was about Rs 110 crore this time around and individual loans sold or securitisation was down about 34 percent year-on-year. Expect AUM growth anywhere between 11-12 percent, net interest margin (NIM) will improve year-on-year, but decline sequentially given the fact that Q3 was really strong. More here
Global stocks rally into U.S. jobs report amid surging commodity prices
Global stocks headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders braced for a key U.S. jobs report later on Friday that could provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will ease back on monetary stimulus. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets, which tracks stocks in 50 countries, edged up about 0.1%, on course for a 0.4% gain this week. Its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up by about 0.4% on Friday, with China's blue chips and Japan's Nikkei each gaining about 0.3%.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains in auto, metals and IT sectors even as investors remained cautious about the relentless rise in COVID-19 cases. The sentiment was lifted after RBI Governor, in a surprise media briefing, yesterday announced certain measures to tackle the pandemic. The Sensex ended 272 points higher at 48,950 while the Nifty rose 107 points to settle at 14,725. Broader markets were also in line with benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, Wipro, Hero Moto, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were the top gainers while Powergrid, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and NTPC led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index rose 2.5 percent led by Hindalco and JSPL up 5 percent and 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, Tata Steel also jumped 3 percent after beating quarterly profit estimates in Q4.
