Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 14,800; metals gain, autos fall

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 07, 2021 10:53:22 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices were off day's high but continued trading higher led by gains in metals, pharma and banking stocks. However, losses in auto stocks capped some gains. Here's a look at how Sensex and Nifty are performing today: 

