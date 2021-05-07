Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 14,800; metals gain, autos fall

Market Watch: Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants

On metal stocks

“I am not in the camp of booking profits in commodities, but some caution is warranted considering the sharp rise. My sense is maybe buying on dips is a better idea rather than getting exuberant and adding.”

On Hero MotoCorp

“Hero MotoCorp remains the preferred pick. It is still reasonably valued at still about 16-17 times forward. It has corrected from Rs 3,600 levels to sub Rs 3,000. So, any more dips because of the COVID impact is welcome, but looks reasonable.”