Sensex tanks over 3% on lockdown worries; less than 20 stocks in the BSE500 index positive Updated : April 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST On the BSE-500 index, less than 20 stocks were in the green while the remaining 480 stocks continued to trade lower. Meanwhile, on benchmark Sensex, only 1 stock - Dr Reddy's - was positive whereas 29 stocks led mainly by financial stocks fell. Published : April 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST