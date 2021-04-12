Sensex tanks over 3% on lockdown worries; less than 20 stocks in the BSE500 index positive

A record spike in COVID-19 cases has spooked Indian markets, which witnessed massive selling on Monday, dragging benchmarks sharply lower. Weak global cues also hurt the investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

On the BSE-500 index, less than 20 stocks were in the green while the remaining 480 stocks continued to trade lower. Meanwhile, on benchmark Sensex, only 1 stock - Dr Reddy's - was positive whereas 29 stocks led mainly by financial stocks fell. IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Axis Bank were the top losers in the index.

On the BSE500 index, 15 stocks witnessed a double-digit decline. Stocks including M&M Fin Services, Meghmani Organics, Tata Power, BHEL, RBL Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Shriram Transport, NBCC, AU Small Finance Bank, among others fell over 10 percent each. Track live market updates here

As per analysts, the second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be much worse than expected. Also, worries of another lockdown and its impact on the economy and markets further weighed on the sentiment.

"Since the second wave of the pandemic is turning out worse than expected, there is profound uncertainty about its impact on the economy and markets. Since the situation is the worst in economically significant Maharashtra, this can impact the market's assumption of around 11 percent GDP growth and above 30 percent earnings growth. The situation may improve if cases peak soon and start coming down. But presently, this is a negative," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

India on Monday reported another record daily surge in coronavirus cases, with the total now eclipsing Brazil’s tally. India reported a record 1.68 lakh COVID-19 infections overnight overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

India's overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases, according to Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases. The state of Maharashtra where India's financial capital Mumbai (also the state capital) is located is considering a lockdown and could take a final decision this week, a senior government official said. Track all coronavirus live updates here

Fear gauge India VIX also spiked over 15 percent after frontline indices shed over 3 percent in trade while investor wealth tumbled by Rs 6,86,708.74 crore following massive losses in the equity market.

Meanwhile, brokerage house Nomura noted that the near-term headwinds to equity markets emerging from the resurgence of COVID-19, rising commodity prices and rise in yields.

"Sectors/Stocks with relatively lower RoE and higher growth expectations are at a higher risk of compression in valuation multiples. Financials, Infrastructure/Cement, are at relatively higher risk, and we see lower risk for IT, Pharma and select Consumers," it observed.