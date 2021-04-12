  • SENSEX
Sensex tanks over 3% on lockdown worries; less than 20 stocks in the BSE500 index positive

Updated : April 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST

On the BSE-500 index, less than 20 stocks were in the green while the remaining 480 stocks continued to trade lower.
Meanwhile, on benchmark Sensex, only 1 stock - Dr Reddy's - was positive whereas 29 stocks led mainly by financial stocks fell.
Published : April 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST

