Sensex and Nifty50 hit fresh 11-month closing lows ahead of Fed policy decision

Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green in yet another choppy session on Wednesday, hitting fresh 11-month closing lows. Losses in oil & gas and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower though gains in financial and auto stocks limited the downside.

The 30-scrip Sensex index gyrated within a 374.4-point range around the flatline during the session. Both main indices finished the day down 0.3 percent at their lowest closing levels since late-July.

Investors lost Rs 10.2 lakh crore in wealth in four back-to-back trading sessions as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 244.8 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Volatility persisted on the Street mirroring nervousness on the interest rate trajectory and its impact on economic growth.

"We continue to remain very positive on the domestic themes though there could be blips in the near term given the kind of volatility that we are seeing. But our thought process is that structurally, India is clearly moving towards growth, more investment-led rather than consumption-led," Shibani Sircar Kurian, Senior Executive VP and Head-Equity Research at Kotak Mahindra AMC, told CNBC-TV18.

A total of 25 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished the day in the green, with the Bajaj twins being the top gainers.

ONGC, NTPC, Infosys and Wipro were among the top blue-chip laggards.

"Looming fears of stagflation and volatility ahead of the Fed decision forced the market to close with a negative bias. An aggressive rate hike of 50-75 bps is mostly factored by the market but updated economic and interest rate forecasts to be detailed by the US central bank will closely control the future trend," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

ONGC fell 2.9 percent and Asian Paints rose 0.8 percent amid easing crude oil prices. Elevated crude oil prices where on one hand boost the profitability of upstream oil companies like ONGC, they increase margin pressure for paintmakers owing to higher input costs.

Life Insurance Corp (LIC) shares managed to close higher for a second straight session. However, at Wednesday's level, the stock is 27.2 percent below its issue price.

GAIL shares gave up nearly all of their intraday gain tracking falling global gas prices, a day after US-based Freeport LNG said damage from last week's fire at its Texas plant will keep it fully offline until September. Freeport is one of the largest US operators of natural gas export terminals.

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares rose 1.7 percent to Rs 616.5 apiece on BSE after the company said loan disbursals in the April-May period jumped 471 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Overall market breadth was largely neutral with a bias towards the bulls.

Global markets

European shares rallied amid gains across banking scrips after the ECB announced an unscheduled meeting of its rate-setting panel to discuss the recent sell-off in government securities. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose as much as 1.3 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures climbed up 0.9 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.