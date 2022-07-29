Investors wealthier by Rs 9 lakh crore in 3 days as Sensex and Nifty50 scale fresh 3-month peaks

Indian equity benchmarks clocked fresh three-month closing highs on Friday as the bulls stayed in charge of the Street for a third straight session. Gains across most spaces aided the overall strength in the market, with financial, IT, oil & gas and metal shares being the biggest boosts for both headline indices.

The Sensex jumped 761.5 points or 1.3 percent to touch 57,619.3 at the strongest level of the day, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,172.8, up 243.2 points or 1.4 percent from its previous close.

Investors grew richer by Rs 9.1 lakh crore in three back-to-back sessions as the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased to Rs 266.7 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

As many as 42 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the day. SBI Life, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Coal India, HDFC Life, ONGC and Bajaj Finserv — rising between 2.5 percent and 8.6 percent — were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's — falling four percent — was among the worst hit blue-chip laggards, a day after the drugmaker reported its financial results.

Except the Nifty PSU Bank, all of NSE's sectoral gauges finished the day higher.

"The recovery on Wall Street in anticipation of an end to aggressive monetary policy soon aided optimism on Dalal Street, and the rupee strengthened against the dollar, increasing the appetite of foreign institutional investors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The rupee appreciated by 51 paise against the US dollar to mark its biggest single day gain in a year.

Overall market breadth remained in favour of the bulls throughout the day. A total of 2,058 stocks finished higher and 1,291 lower on BSE.

Global markets

European markets strengthened, mirroring the trend across Asia, as a host of strong earnings overshadowed fears of a global recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.8 percent at the last count. Investors awaited separate data on inflation and GDP in the eurozone due later in the day.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.