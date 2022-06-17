Sensex and Nifty50 suffer biggest weekly loss in two years

Indian equity benchmark indices slipped for a 2nd straight week to post their biggest weekly loss since May 2020 as investors remained worried about global growth outlook.

The 30-scrip S&P Sensex settled 135 points down, or 0.26 percent lower at 51,360. The broader NSE Nifty50 shut shop at 15,294, down 67 points or 0.44 percent lower.

The blue-chip indexes logged losses of around 5.5 percent each for a week that saw the US Federal Reserve hike interest rates by 75 basis points and the Swiss National Bank deliver its first rate hike in 15 years.

Analysts have said selling by foreign investors and fears of damage to economic recovery from aggressive monetary policy tightening were causing jitters in the market.

Foreign investors have withdrawn a net $3.64 billion from Indian equities this month after selling a net $5.18 billion in May.

"The rising cost of capital will impact valuation multiples and have an adverse impact on economic growth and corporate earnings," said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers - up between 0.8 percent and 3 percent.

Titan Company, Wipro, HDFC Life, Shree Cement, BPCL, Dr Reddy's Labs, and Asian Paints were the top drags, down up to 6 percent.

Among sectoral indices, IT, healthcare, power, capital goods, FMCG, oil & gas shed 1-2 percent each, while buying was seen in the metal and banking names.

The Nifty Bank added the most, up 0.75 percent.

Key movements

17 Nifty stocks including Wipro, BPCL, TCS, Tech Mahindra hit fresh 52-week lows. Titan fell over 5 percent - its biggest single-day fall since May 2020.

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd zoomed over 10 percent in trade on Friday after the company's online poker and rummy gaming firm Deltatech Gaming, filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through a Rs 550 crore initial public offering (IPO). ( Read here

Bharti Airtel shares dropped 2 percent even after brokerage firm Macquarie exuded optimism and said that the company remains a marquee buy idea. ( Read here