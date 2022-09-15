Sensex jumps 300 pts on Reliance and banking boost — rupee steady 60 paise above record low

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 rose as much as 0.5 percent in early deals on Thursday, extending a pullback after a fag-end recovery in financial stocks in a volatile session the previous day.

Indian equity benchmarks rose on Thursday, extending a pullback a day after a fag-end recovery in financial stocks as investors digested a red-hot US inflation reading. Gains in financial, oil & gas and auto stocks pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in IT shares limited the upside.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 rose as much as half a percent in the first few minutes of trade. The 30-scrip index gained 329.2 points to touch 60,676.1 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 18,092.4, up 88.6 points from its previous close.

The Nifty Bank hit a record high. On Wednesday, it had clocked a record closing high to come within one percent of its lifetime high, scaled in October 2021.

Consumer price data from the world's largest economy had sent shockwaves across financial markets on Wednesday, as it dashed nascent hopes the Fed will turn less aggressive with hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

"There are two broad market trends now: Globally, the markets have turned weak on renewed inflation concerns and the consensus is that the Fed's terminal rate would be clearly above 4 percent, which will weigh on global markets, and India's outperformance is strong and consistent, having fundamental support from a strong economy and good earnings visibility," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"There is a clear message from the performance of S&P 500 (down 18 percent YTD) and the Nifty50 (up 3.6 percent YTD). This divergence in performance has steam to sustain in the near term," he said.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets were largely in the green, as investors took to cautious buying after US inflation data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.4 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures edged up 0.2 percent. On Wednesday, Wall Street indices managed to finish a choppy session higher as investors pressed pause following the previous day's rout. The Dow Jones rose 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.7 percent.

