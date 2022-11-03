Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty below 18,000 after Fed's 75 bps rate hike

By Asmita Pant

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Thursday's session lower following US Fed's 75-basis-points interest rates hike announcement. Financial, IT and telco stocks pulled the headline indices lower. Dalal Street mirrored negative moves across other Asian markets after the fourth straight hike by Fed.

The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.

The Fed’s move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.7 percent to four percent, its highest level in 15 years. It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.

The Sensex slumped over 350 points to 60,511.6, and the Nifty50 slipped below 18,000, down 114.5 points from its previous close. A total of 38 stocks in the Nifty50 index were trading in the red in the early hours of the trading session.

ITC, Reliance and Sun Pharma were the biggest gainers.

Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp HDFC , Vodafone Idea and Devyani International due to post their earnings later in the day.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,650 stocks rose and 1,148 fell in early deals on BSE.

The rupee fell by 10 paise against the US dollar on Thursday.

Equities in other Asian markets slumped after Fed's rate hike, following a weak session on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7 percent at the last count.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 2.7 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.9 percent.