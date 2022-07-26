Nifty50 flat amid choppy trade — Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra in the red

Indian equity benchmarks began Tuesday's session on a lacklustre note, as losses in IT and auto shares offset gains in metal and select financial stocks. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

Globally, the mood in markets remained sombre as the FOMC geared up to start a two-day policy meeting later in the day, following which the Fed is widely expected to announce a hike in the key interest rate.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets saw mixed moves on Tuesday mirroring the trend on Wall Street overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan flat in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Monday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rose up to one third of a percent but the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.4 percent.

