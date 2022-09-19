Sensex edges lower amid selling pressure in financial shares — rupee inches higher vs dollar

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 declined half a percent each in the first few minutes of trade after a muted start. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid recession warnings from the IMF and the World Bank, and a key rate decision in the US due this week.

Indian equity benchmarks began the trading week on a lacklustre note amid fears of recession and nervousness ahead of a widely-expected 75-basis-point hike in the key US interest rates this week. Losses in financial and FMCG shares put pressure on the market, though gains in IT stocks limited the downside.

Both headline indices fell as much as 0.6 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex dropped 353 points to hit 58,487.8 during the session so far, and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,429.7, down 101.2 points from its previous close. Both had declined around three percent in the past three days.

A total of 25 stocks in the Nifty50 basket began the day in the red. UltraTech, Bharti Airtel, ITC, JSW Steel and ICICI Bank were the top laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and SBI — opening up to 0.4 percent lower — were also among the worst-hit blue-chip stocks.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Infosys, Tata Consumer and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers.

Wipro, HDFC Life, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco and UPL were also among the major stocks that rose the most.

ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance were the biggest contributors to the fall in both main indices.

"The market is likely to take a decisive trend only after the Fed policy announcement on September 21," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The near-term texture has turned weak and a 'buy on dips' strategy is unlikely to work in the present risk-off global environment. FIIs turning sellers is a short-term negative," he said.

ONGC shares rose after the government last week cut a windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil in line with a fall in global rates.

India's top oil and gas producer wants the government to scrap the tax and use the dividend route instead to tap into bumper earnings resulting from the spike in energy prices this year.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls, as 1,620 stocks rose and 1,408 fell on BSE in early deals.

The rupee inched higher against the US dollar at the open.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets were largely in the red following two-month lows on Dalal Street amid recession warnings from the IMF and the World Bank. Nervousness also persisted as investors awaited a key rate decision by the Fed this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5 percent at the last count. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.8 percent and China's Shanghai Composite flat. The Japanese market was shut for a holiday.

S&P 500 futures edged down 0.2 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

