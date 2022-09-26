Sensex tanks almost 2,600 pts in 4 days as sell-off deepens ahead of RBI decision this week

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 extended losses after a gap-down opening on Monday, dragged by financial, oil & gas and auto shares though gains in healthcare stocks lent some support.

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a fourth straight session on Monday as the focus on Dalal Street to the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel due this week. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and hawkish commentary by central bankers amid fears of slowing economic growth.

Both headline indices fell around two percent during the session before settling not far from their lowest levels of the day.

The Sensex dropped as much as 1,060.7 points to 57,038.2 in intraday trade before settling with a loss of 953.7 points for the day — shedding a cumulative 2,574.5 points in four sessions.

The Nifty50 slid to as low as 16,978.3 — cracking below the 17,000 mark for the first time since July 28, down 349.1 points from its previous close

Forty five stocks in the Nifty50 basket started the week in the red. Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hindalco and HDFC Bank were the top laggards. JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finserv — falling up to 1.5 percent —were also among the blue-chip stocks that declined the most.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum and Apollo Hospitals — inching up about 0.1 percent — were the top gainers.

All sectors succumbed to negative territory in early deals. Financial stocks were among the worst hit spaces on NSE.

"The global macro construct is not favourable for equity markets in the short run. The dollar index above 113 and the 10-year US yield at 3.73 percent are likely to aggravate FPI outflows, which have been gathering momentum in the past three days," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The probability of a global recession is also increasing since the Fed continues to be ultra hawkish," he said.

Overall market breadth was sharply in favour of the bears, as 546 stocks rose and 2,153 fell on BSE.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red except Italian shares, which jumped led by Telecom Italia and financial stocks after the coalition led by Georgia Meloni looked set to win the country's general election. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 1.1 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.9 percent at the last count, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.