Large deal in VRL Logistics, FIIs buy LT Foods, Trident: What kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Shares of VRL Logistics ended 0.3 percent lower in mid-week trading on Wednesday after 5.4 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in a large trade.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the promoter entity is likely to be the seller in this transaction and a clutch of domestic mutual funds are the buyers.

The stock has now declined in four out of the last five trading sessions.

All Eyes On The Fed

Benchmark indices ended with minor gains ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later tonight. Consensus is pricing in a 50 basis points rate hike from the FOMC. The Nifty Bank index posted another record close, this time above the 44,000 mark.

Broader markets outperformed in Wednesday's trading session. Dealers indicate that there was basket buying at a leading FII desk on Wednesday and overall flows are also biased towards the mid and smallcap stocks.

Within financials, NBFCs continue to be well bid.

Besides VRL Logistics, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Bajaj Finance: Shares of the NBFC ended higher for the second straight day on the back of small buy flows from FIIs, according to dealers, who also indicate that selling from a leading foreign investor is largely over.

LT Foods & Trident: Shares of LT Foods also gained for the second day in a row, ending with gains of over 2 percent. On the other hand, Trident ended lower for the second day. However, dealers indicate that FIIs were buyers in both the stocks in Wednesday's trading session.

Campus Activewear & Sapphire Foods: Dealing rooms suggest that large block deals are expected in both the stocks. CNBC Awaaz reported on Tuesday that Samara Capital and large PE fund are likely to sell 30 lakh shares of Sapphire Foods through a large block deal worth Rs 400 crore. The same was also reported by CNBC-TV18 on November 15. Shares of Campus Activewear ended lower for the third straight day, declining 1.6 percent.