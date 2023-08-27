In the past week, the domestic market experienced another week of losses as investor sentiment was influenced by the forthcoming Jackson Hole meeting outcome. Nifty and Sensex extended their losing streak for the fifth consecutive week, losing 2.43 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, in the past five weeks of correction.

"We believe it is a healthy correction so far citing the pace of decline and continued outperformance of the broader indices. However, we suggest not to preempt the reversal and stay with the trend. Apart from the domestic factors, the performance of the global markets will continue to provide cues," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking.

The week ahead is also expected to be a busy one for Dalal Street investors , with macroeconomic data announcements, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors. The market will also be looking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which is scheduled for Monday, August 28.

"This week’s focal point is the eagerly awaited Reliance AGM on August 28. This event is poised to have some impact on the market’s trajectory. Anticipations are high as RIL is anticipated to unveil a series of significant announcements during its 46th AGM. These revelations may encompass updates on IPO timelines for their telecommunications and retail businesses, insights into the progress of the 5G rollout, and revelations about investments in clean energy initiatives," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Marketmen will also track the first quarter (FY24) GDP growth numbers, scheduled on August 31. Fiscal deficit and infrastructure output for July will also be released on same day.

"Shifting to the macroeconomic landscape, India is set to reveal its Q2 GDP figures on Thursday, shedding light on the nation’s economic performance. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data will be disclosed on Friday, September 1," Meena said.

Globally, investors will also keep a tab on the second estimates for US GDP numbers for Q2CY23, scheduled for August 30. As per the advance estimates announced last month, US economy increased at an annual rate of 2.4 percent during the quarter, compared to 2 percent in Q1CY23.

Meena added that Friday will feature the disclosure of the US unemployment rate and nonfarm payroll statistics. Cues from China, foreign investor activities, and fluctuations in the dollar index and US bond yields will play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics throughout the week, Meena said.

After infusing a staggering amount in Indian equities in the past three months, the pace of inflow from foreign investors ebbed in August with a net investment of Rs 10,689 crore on higher crude oil prices and resurfacing of inflation risks.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested a net amount of Rs 10,689 crore in Indian equities this month (till August 26), as per the data with the depositories. This figure includes investment through the primary market and bulk deals, which have been gathering momentum recently.

Before this investment, FPIs invested more than Rs 40,000 crore each in the past three months in Indian equities.

"The lower quantum of net inflow this month could be attributed to FPIs adopting a wait-and-watch approach ahead of the lined-up event at the Jackson Hole for further insights on the upcoming monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India.

"Benchmark Indices opened weak in line with global cues ahead of the FED meet and Powell's speech. Back home, all sectoral indices ended in the red with even the Midcap Index down over a percentage. D-Street bulls preferred to wait until Monday for the big AGM, which probably could be of interest to investors," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.