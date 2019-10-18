Sensex, Nifty sustain gains, Reliance Industries market cap crosses Rs 9 lakh crore

Indian shares sustained gains on Friday afternoon with the benchmark BSE Sensex rising over 200 points. Trade sentiment remained positive on Brexit related developments and ahead of index heavyweight Reliance Industries Q2 earnings later in the day. The oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate created a new benchmark on Friday by crossing the market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore.

The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex traded 153 points higher, or 0.39 percent, at 39,205 at 12.49 pm. The gauge extended gains after it had surpassed the 39,000 mark on Thursday.

The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 added 53 points, or 0.46 percent, to trade at 11,639. It had opened at 11,580.

Broader markets outperformed on optimism that the government may initiate more steps to boost the economy amid reports of more divestment in certain state-owned companies such as BHEL.

The Nifty MidCap 100 traded 1.85 percent higher, while the BSE MidCap gained 1.62 percent. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index also rose 1.67 percent.

Among index gainers, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India, Grasim, Vedanta, PowerGrid Corp and Reliance Industries rose between 1 and 6.6 percent.

Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel and HDFC slipped by up to 4 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rallied 8.3 percent in early trade on Friday, continuing its uptrend after the mortgage lender offered pre-mature redemption of all non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing in November and December this year.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell over 6 percent on Friday following muted second-quarter results, missing analysts' estimates. The company reported a 6.9 percent year-on-year jump (YoY) in the Q2 net profit at Rs 413.2 crore, impacted by slow revenue growth and weak operating margin.

From the midcap space, shares of public sector units such as Hindustan Copper, Bharat Heavy Electricals, MMTC, and National Aluminium Co rose 7-27 percent.

In the currency market, the rupee traded at 71.11 against the US dollar. The home currency had opened at marginally lower at 71.19 per dollar on Friday against Thursday's close of 71.16.

-with inputs from agencies

