Sensex, Nifty sustain gains, Reliance Industries market cap crosses Rs 9 lakh crore

The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex traded 153 points higher, or 0.39 percent, at 39,205 at 12.49 pm.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 added 53 points, or 0.46 percent, to trade at 11,639.
Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India, Grasim, Vedanta, PowerGrid Corp and Reliance Industries rose between 1 and 6.6 percent.
