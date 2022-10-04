Sensex and Nifty50 soar over 2% amid broad-based gains on strong global cues

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks surged on Tuesday amid gains across sectors, after an overnight rebound on Wall Street sent a strong signal to the rest of the world. Financial, IT, oil & gas and metal shares were the biggest boosts for both Sensex and Nifty50

Headline indices jumped as much as 2.1 percent in the first few minutes of trade building on a gap-up start. The 30-scrip gauge jumped 1,184.9 points to touch 57,973.7 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty climbed to as high as 17,236, up 348.6 points from its previous close.

Globally, the bulls made a comeback to equities, after days of heavy selling amid fears about the potential impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates to tackle red-hot inflation.

All of the Nifty50's constituents began the day in the green. Hindalco, IndusInd, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and BAjaj Finance were the top gainers.

SBI, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp and Titan — rising around 2.5 percent each — were also among the blue-chip stocks that gained the most.

"In the last eight out of 10 years, Sensex has given positive returns in October. The market also has a record of bottoming out in October, which may happen this time around as well... The ‘risk-off, risk-on’ texture of the market is in response to fast changing economic and market signals," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"For the near term, market sentiments have turned positive with a declining trend in the dollar and US bond yields. If this continues, FIIs will again turn big buyers in India and they will not get stocks cheap," he added.

Overall market breadth strongly favoured the bulls, as 2,172 stocks rose and 332 fell on BSE.

The Indian market will remain shut on Wednesday for Dussehra.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets rose amid thin trade as China and Hong Kong were shut for holidays. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent at the last count, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 2.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street a day after the three main indices soared around 2.5 percent as weak manufacturing data led to a fall in Treasury yields .

