    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newssensex nifty surge on icici hdfc infosys tcs reliance boost global rally 14864861.htm

    Sensex and Nifty50 soar over 2% amid broad-based gains on strong global cues

    Sensex and Nifty50 soar over 2% amid broad-based gains on strong global cues

    Sensex and Nifty50 soar over 2% amid broad-based gains on strong global cues
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday amid strong global cues. Financial, IT, oil & gas and metal shares were the biggest boosts for both headline indices.

    Indian equity benchmarks surged on Tuesday amid gains across sectors, after an overnight rebound on Wall Street sent a strong signal to the rest of the world. Financial, IT, oil & gas and metal shares were the biggest boosts for both Sensex and Nifty50.
    Headline indices jumped as much as 2.1 percent in the first few minutes of trade building on a gap-up start. The 30-scrip gauge jumped 1,184.9 points to touch 57,973.7 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty climbed to as high as 17,236, up 348.6 points from its previous close.
    Globally, the bulls made a comeback to equities, after days of heavy selling amid fears about the potential impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates to tackle red-hot inflation.
    Overall market breadth strongly favoured the bulls, as 2,172 stocks rose and 332 fell on BSE.
    The Indian market will remain shut on Wednesday for Dussehra.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets rose amid thin trade as China and Hong Kong were shut for holidays. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent at the last count, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 2.3 percent.
    S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street a day after the three main indices soared around 2.5 percent as weak manufacturing data led to a fall in Treasury yields
    (This story will be updated shortly)
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    india stock marketniftysensex

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 1,100 pts and Nifty reclaims 17,200 tracking global rebound — rupee rises to 81.68 vs dollar

    Next Article

    Marico warns of profitability hit from higher taxes and weak currencies

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng