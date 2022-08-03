    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Sensex retreats 400 pts from day's high amid volatile trade and Nifty50 dragged by financial stocks

    Sensex retreats 400 pts from day's high amid volatile trade and Nifty50 dragged by financial stocks

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 gave up initial gains after a soft start on Wednesday, as gains in IT shares were offset by losses in financial and FMCG stocks.

    Sensex retreats 400 pts from day's high amid volatile trade and Nifty50 dragged by financial stocks
    Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains in a choppy session Wednesday as gains in IT shares were offset by losses in financial and FMCG stocks. Globally, equities saw cautious moves amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns about the prospect of a slowing global growth, denting the sentiment on Dalal Street.
    The Sensex fell to as low as 57,896.7 in early deals, dropping 420.4 points from the highest level of the day so far following a positive start. The Nifty50 shed 134.8 points from its intraday high to hit the 17,250 mark on the downside.
    "FIIs turning buyers, short covering by the bears and active retail participation have led to a 14 percent recovery in the Nifty from its June lows. This has pushed the market to overbought territory," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
    "Investors should exercise caution since a global growth slowdown is serious and has the potential to impact exports from emerging markets like India," he added.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets began the day with cautious gains following a weak session on Wall Street overnight, with after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent in early hours and Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.5 percent.
    S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 finished a choppy session down 0.7 percent.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
    Previous Article

    Zomato declines 10% as 66.6 crore shares change hands in huge block deals

    Next Article

    World’s Food Supply Faces New Threat From Lack of Rain in India

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng