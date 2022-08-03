Sensex retreats 400 pts from day's high amid volatile trade and Nifty50 dragged by financial stocks

Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains in a choppy session Wednesday as gains in IT shares were offset by losses in financial and FMCG stocks. Globally, equities saw cautious moves amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns about the prospect of a slowing global growth, denting the sentiment on Dalal Street.

The Sensex fell to as low as 57,896.7 in early deals, dropping 420.4 points from the highest level of the day so far following a positive start. The Nifty50 shed 134.8 points from its intraday high to hit the 17,250 mark on the downside.

"FIIs turning buyers, short covering by the bears and active retail participation have led to a 14 percent recovery in the Nifty from its June lows. This has pushed the market to overbought territory," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Investors should exercise caution since a global growth slowdown is serious and has the potential to impact exports from emerging markets like India," he added.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began the day with cautious gains following a weak session on Wall Street overnight, with after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent in early hours and Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 finished a choppy session down 0.7 percent.

