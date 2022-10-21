Investors richer by nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in 6 days ahead of Diwali — Sensex surges nearly 2,100 pts

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 extended gains to the sixth session in a row on Friday, led by financial stocks, though auto, metal and oil & gas counters played spoilsport.

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session higher on Friday, closing higher for the sixth session in a row, amid buying interest in financial stocks though selling pressure in oil & gas, metal and auto counters capped the upside. Globally, concerns persisted about the potential impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth, amid warning of a recession.

Both headline indices rose around half a percent each during the session, before giving up three fourths of those gains.

points to touch 59,590.9 at the strongest level of the day, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,670.2, up 106.2 points from its previous close. The Sensex jumped 388

Axis Bank shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 880 apiece on BSE, a day after the private sector lender reported a strong set of earnings.

ITC shares were in demand after the cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate reported a strong overall performance in the July-September period.

"Domestic investors maintained their caution and began to book profits in anticipation of the holiday-truncated week. A good start to the earnings season, by banking, IT and FMCG companies, has maintained stability in the market but midcap and smallcap businesses are heavily impacted," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth turned in favour of the bears in the second half of the session, as 1,445 stocks rose and 1,969 fell at the close on BSE.

The rupee managed to stay above the 83 mark against the US dollar.