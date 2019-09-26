Market
Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain
Updated : September 26, 2019 01:09 PM IST
Indian shares rose on Thursday, in line with gains in broader Asia, as investors cheered US President Donald Trump hinting at a possible Sino-US trade deal.
At 12:50 PM, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 354 points at 38,948, while the broader Nifty50 index was trading 115 points higher at 11,555.
Major index contributors at this hour were ICICI Bank, L&T, Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank.
