Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Indian shares rose on Thursday, in line with gains in broader Asia, as investors cheered US President Donald Trump hinting at a possible Sino-US trade deal.

Trump said on Wednesday a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China could happen sooner than people think, which would remove a huge shadow over the global economic outlook. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 percent during the day.

At 12:50 PM, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 354 points at 38,948, while the broader Nifty50 index was trading 115 points higher at 11,555. Meanwhile, the midcap and smallcap indices were also up half a percent each.

M&M, Zee, ICICI Bank, IOC, and BPCL were the top Nifty gainers at this hour, while YES Bank, HUL, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Cipla led the losses.

All sectoral indices except Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were trading in the green. Nifty Auto rose over 2 percent while Nifty Metal added 1.8 percent. All banking and financial indices were also up around 1.5 percent each.

Shares of oil marketing companies rose up to 6 percent on Thursday after crude oil prices shed more than 1 percent on Wednesday, logging a second straight day of losses as US crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose. HPCL rose over 5 percent, while IOC was up over 3 percent.

Major index contributors at this hour were ICICI Bank, L&T, Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Jubilant Foodworks fell over 4 percent after global brokerage Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral' and cut its target price to Rs 1,200 per share.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma dropped nearly 4 percent after the pharma major suspended distribution of its Ranitidine drug, used to treat stomach-related issues.

