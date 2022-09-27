Sensex and Nifty50 finish flat as Reliance, TCS and Infosys help market recover day's losses

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks finished just below the flatline as heavyweights such as Reliance, TCS and Infosys helped the market recover most of the day's losses in a choppy session on Tuesday. Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel due later this week for domestic cues.

Headline indices swung between gains and losses before closing with minor cuts. The Sensex gyrated within a range of more than 750 points, between 56,950.5 and 57,704.6, during the session. The Nifty50 moved broadly within a 16,900-17,200 band before managing to settle seven points above the psychologically-important 17,000 mark.

"The dominant dynamic roiling equity and currency markets globally is the combination of a relentless rise in the dollar and a sustained rise in US bond yields. As long as this trend continues, equity markets will be under pressure," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The rupee inched higher against the US dollar, having scaled a series of record lows in the past few days.

Crude oil prices eased amid fears that a global recession might damage demand. Benchmark Brent crude futures slid below $85 a barrel. India meets the lion's share of its demand for oil through imports.

"Except for falling crude oil prices, there are no positive triggers for the equity market. This is not the time to aggressively buy the dip but there is scope for selective buying in the broader market," he said.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls, as 1,868 stocks rose and 1,539 fell for the day on BSE.

Harsha Engineers shares rose as much as 6.7 percent to Rs 518.3 apiece on BSE — a premium of more than 57 percent from the upper end of the company's IPO issue price range, as the stock entered a second day in the listed universe after a strong debut.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the green, shrugging off mixed moves across Asia, amid gains in auto and travel stocks following a three-day-long sell-off fuelled by fears of a global recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7 percent at the last count,

S&P 500 futures were up 1.2 percent, suggesting a gap-up start ahead on Wall Street.