    market News

    Sensex surges nearly 2,000 pts in 5 days as Dalal Street extends winning streak — rupee leaps to 82.77 vs dollar

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 managed to close higher for the fifth trading day in a row, boosted by a rebound in IT, FMCG and metal shares. Globally, the bulls remained on the back foot amid concerns about the impact of sharp interest rate hikes on economic growth.

    Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session in the green on Thursday, extending a rising spree to the fifth day in a row, aided by a fag-end recovery in IT, FMCG and metal shares though weakness in financial stocks capped the upside. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.

    Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid fears that aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates may hamper growth amid warnings of a recession.
    The Sensex gyrated within a more than 450-point range around the flatline during the session before settling at 59,202.9 for the day, up 411.6 points from the weakest level of the day. With Thursday's rise, the 30-scrip index added a total of 1,967.6 points in five back-to-back sessions.
    The Nifty swung broadly within the 17,400-17,600 band before closing at 17,564.
    "Investors the world over expect the Fed to stay aggressive, raising interest rates by 75 basis points each in the next two policy sessions. The strong domestic market, on the other hand, regained its losses as the RBI is expected to be less aggressive with domestic inflation thought to have peaked," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
    "FPI inflows are anticipated to remain volatile in the short-term due to elevated US yields," he said.
    ITC shares rose as much as 1.1 percent to Rs 350.2 apiece ahead of the cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate's earnings announcement due later in the day.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect ITC's revenue to grow nearly 30 percent and margin to improve by 110 basis points for the July-September period.
    IndusInd Bank shares were under pressure, a day after the private lender reported its financial results for the July-September period.
    Tracxn Technologies shares debuted on BSE and NSE at a premium of 4-6 percent over the upper range of the issue price of Rs 75-80.
    Overall market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears, as 1,567 stocks rose and 1,866 fell on BSE.
    The rupee bounced back to settle at 82.77 against the US dollar, in a dramatic recovery after hitting a record low of 83.28 during the session.
    Global markets
    European shares began the day in the red following downbeat earnings from BE Semiconductor and Nokia. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 0.7 percent in early hours.
    S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent, suggesting a negative start ahead on Wall Street.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

