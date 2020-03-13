  • SENSEX
Sensex, Nifty rebound after trading halt; should you buy the rally?

Updated : March 13, 2020 03:51 PM IST

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty staged their strongest intra-day comeback on Friday, ending around 4 percent higher after falling 10 percent early on. T
Policymakers globally are still trying to figure the right measures to fix the disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike long term investors, traders need to consistently book profits, to be able to free up their capital and redeploy it.
