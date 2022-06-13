Dalal Street cracks under global pressure but these stocks bucked the trend

Indian equity markets plummeted close to 3 percent on Monday tracking weak global markets and unrelenting foreign fund outflows. Red hot US inflation print released on Friday fueled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Investors are also awaiting the Indian inflation data due later today.

The BSE S&P Sensex tumbled over 1,400 points to 52,860 levels, while the Nifty50 broke below 15,700 levels. Broader markets, too, entered the bearish zone as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 sunk up to 3 percent in trade.

All sectors bled, with banks, metals, and realty bearing the brunt of the selloff as several stocks touched their 52-week lows. Weakness in index majors Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank also weighed on the domestic equity markets.

However, respite came in from stocks such as Mahindra Lifestyle Developers and Marathon Nextgen Realty, which hit a 52-week high today, despite an overall sell-off in the market. The real estate sector fell by 2.99 percent.

Mahindra Lifestyle Developers gained over 6 percent to Rs 435. However, even as the stock had been falling for the last two consecutive sessions, it has outperformed the sector by 2.78 percent.

Marathon Realty, on the other hand, gained as much as 12.37 percent today to touch a new 52-week high of Rs 194.85. The stock that has been gaining for the last two days outperformed the sector by 9.07 percent.

Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited, too, touched a 52-week high even as the iron and steel sector has fallen by 2.09 percent. The stock has been gaining for the last 11 days and has risen a whopping 70.86 percent in the period. It has outperformed the sector by 7 percent.

Other than these, here are 10 stocks that gained despite the Monday mayhem in the market: