Sensex, Nifty open slightly lower amid sluggish trading in Asian markets

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Monday following choppy trading in global markets. The shares remained on edge on the back of a possible risk-averse mood in global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.07 percent or 43 points lower at 58,262. Nifty50 index opened marginally lower at 17,363 -- down 6 points or 0.03 percent. The broader market indices were trading mixed.

On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, Hindalco, HDFC, JSW Steel, and Maruti were leading the gains. Leading the losses were Reliance, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, and Eicher Motors.

Among sectors, IT, banks, pharma, and energy were under selling pressure, and metals, media, and FMCG indices were in the green.

Globally, Asian shares started sluggishly to a week packed with the major US and Chinese economic data.

The Nikkei was tantalisingly near heights last visited in 1990. Japanese shares have been on a tear as hopes for fresh stimulus from a new Prime Minister saw the Nikkei surge 4.3 percent last week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.7 percent.

Over on the Wall Street, both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, after witnessing profit taking last week. Wall Street suffered its worst run since February as doubts about the resilience of the global economic recovery hurt former reopening darlings in energy, hotels and travel.

Over in commodities, the Gold has also had trouble breaking higher and was last flat at $1,788 an ounce. The yellow metal had shed over 2 percent last week when it repeatedly failed to clear resistance above $1,1830.

Oil prices firmed Monday supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida. About three-quarters of the US Gulf's offshore oil production is on halt since late August. Brent crude and US oil were both over half a percent higher at $73.32 and $70.11.

With inputs from Reuters