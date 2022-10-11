Investors lose Rs 6 lakh crore as Sensex sheds 1,075 pts in 3 days — TCS drops 2% after results

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 continued to fall for the third session in a row amid selling across sectors, as investors globally remained concerned about steep rate hikes around the world and rising geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a third straight session amid a broad-based sell-off on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues as investors feared steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates will send the world economy into a recession. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares succumbed to selling pressure, even as the country's largest software exporter kicked off the corporate earnings season on a strong note.

Both headline indices fell more than 1.5 percent during the session. The Sensex lost 940.7 points to hit 57,050.4 at the weakest level of the day, taking its fall to 1,074.8 points in three back-to-back trading days. The Nifty50 slid to as low as 16,950.3, down 290.7 points from its previous close.

Investors lost Rs 6 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 269.8 lakh crore in three sessions, according to provisional exchange data.

Barring three stocks, all of the Nifty50's constituents finished the day weaker. Divi's Labs, IndusInd, Eicher, Nestle and JSW Steel were the top laggards.

Tata Steel, UPL, Hindalco, SBI Life and Infosys — falling around three percent each — were some of the other blue-chip stocks that fell the most.

Reliance, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS were the biggest drags for both Sensex and Nifty50.

All sectors took losses, with the Nifty IT index falling two percent, as TCS shares ended 1.8 percent lower at Rs 3,064 apiece on NSE.

"Investors are becoming risk-averse due to rising geopolitical turmoil and worries about a global economic slump. Investors' caution ahead of the announcement of inflation data prevented a better-than-expected start to IT earnings from improving market mood," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

However, he said, selling in the domestic market is not as aggressive as its global counterparts. "FII selling is primarily absorbed by DIIs."

Overall market breadth was in favour in the bears, as 1,088 stocks rose and 2,344 fell on BSE.

Global markets

European markets fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, pressured by a rise in government bond yields globally, with investors worrying about a potential recession and the impact on corporate profits from a rapid rise in interest rates. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell as much as 1.2 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down one percent, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.