Sensex soars 1,000 points as Dalal Street mirrors global rally — Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Reliance top boosts

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 surged almost two percent each amid across-the-board buying, as investors globally shrugged off a red-hot inflation reading from the US that reinforced concerns about sharp rate hikes and their impact on economic growth.

Indian equity benchmarks surged after a gap-up start on Friday, mirroring the trend across global markets, as investors digested a red-hot inflation reading from the world's largest economy amid fears that steep rate hikes may hamper economic growth. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, IT, oil & gas and FMCG shares being the biggest boosts.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 jumped as much as 1.9 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The 30-scrip index gained 1,087.1 points to touch 58,322.5 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty soared to as high as 17,331.7, up 317.3 points from its previous close.

All of the Nifty50 constituents began the day in the green. Infosys, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Hindalco and HCL Tech were the top gainers.

Infosys, ICICI Bank, the HDFC twins, Reliance and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest contributors to the rise in both main gauges.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Eicher, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and PowerGrid — rising around two percent each — were some of the other blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

"The uncanny ability of the market to surprise was in full flow on Wall Street on Thursday... The US market was oversold on expectations of higher inflation and the consequent continuation of a hawkish Fed stance. This oversold market positioning triggered short covering, and a similar rally can happen in India too," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, a day after Infosys and Mindtree reported their quarterly numbers.

Bajaj Auto, Shree Cement and Federal Bank and will post their earnings later on Friday.

"An important takeaway from the IT results announced so far is that the segment is doing well and the management commentary is optimistic. After the sharp correction in IT stocks from their highs, there is value in the space," Vijayakumar added.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 2,212 stocks rose and 391 fell in early deals on BSE.

The rupee inched higher to 82.28 against the US dollar.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets surged on Friday, mirroring the overnight rally on Wall Street triggered by short covering, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading up 1.6 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 3.4 percent

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent. On Thursday, the S&P 500 jumped 2.6 percent, the Dow Jones 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.2 percent.