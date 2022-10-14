Sensex finishes inches from 58,000 mark amid positive global cues — Infosys jumps 4% after results

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks finished Friday's session with half of their intraday gains in a broad-based jump on Friday, tracking a spike across global markets following a short covering-led surge on Wall Street even as red-hot US inflation in the US cemented fears of steep rate hikes hampering economic growth.

Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, after IT majors TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech reported their quarterly numbers this week.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 jumped as much as two percent during the session. The 30-scrip index rose 1,199.9 points to touch 58,435.1 at the strongest level of the day, and the Nifty soared to as high as 17,348.6, up 334.2 points from its previous close.

A total of 30 stocks in the Nifty50 basket ended with gains. Infosys, the HDFC twins, HCL Tech and UPL were the top gainers.

HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Divi's — rising around 1-2 percent each — were some of the other blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance were the top boosts for both main indices.

On the other hand, ONGC, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints and Hindalco — declining around 1-2 percent for the day — were the top laggards.

"The uncanny ability of the market to surprise was in full flow on Wall Street on Thursday... The US market was oversold on expectations of higher inflation and the consequent continuation of a hawkish Fed stance. This oversold market positioning triggered short covering, and a similar rally can happen in India too," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, a day after Infosys and Mindtree reported their quarterly numbers.

Bajaj Auto, Shree Cement and Federal Bank and will post their earnings later on Friday.

"An important takeaway from the IT results announced so far is that the segment is doing well and the management commentary is optimistic. After the sharp correction in IT stocks from their highs, there is value in the space," Vijayakumar added.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 2,212 stocks rose and 391 fell in early deals on BSE.

The rupee inched higher to 82.28 against the US dollar.

Global markets

European shares climbed on Friday, mirroring gains across Asia following a short covering-led handover from the US, as hopes grew of a U-turn in some fiscal steps announced by the UK government with investors also snapping up beaten-down stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index jumped as much as 1.8 percent to a one-week high.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.