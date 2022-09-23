Rs 7 lakh crore of investor wealth gone as Sensex sheds over 1,600 pts in 3 days

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 tanked almost two percent at the weakest levels of the day, erasing their entire gains for 2022.

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a third straight day on Friday amid a market-wide sell-off, as the rupee plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar. Nervousness persisted among investors globally after the Fed's third back-to-back rate hike of 75 basis points and its commitment to taming sticky inflation, which has stayed at 40-year highs.

Both headline indices finished close to their weakest levels of the day after falling as much as 1.9 percent during the session. The Sensex tumbled as much as 1,137.8 points to 57,982 in intraday trade — taking its losses to a total of 1,620.8 points in three days.

The Nifty50 slumped to as low as 17,291.7, down 338.2 points from its previous close. Both Sensex and Nifty50 turned negative for the year.

The rupee plummeted to a record closing low of 80.99 against the dollar, hitting a lifetime low of 81.23 during the session.

Barring the Nifty Healthcare, all of NSE's sectoral indices slid into the red soon after a mixed start.

"The global risk-off sentiment is gaining strength aided by a steadily rising dollar, which will impact capital flows into emerging markets including India. Resumption of FPI buying since July has been supporting the rally in India... The near-term market outlook is bearish," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Tata Steel shares rose but Tata Steel Long, Tinplate, Tata Metaliks and TRF fell. The group announced a merger of the four smaller metal companies into Tata Steel.

Rakesh Arora of Go India Advisors told CNBC-TV18 that the merger of group companies with Tata Steel, in his view, is positive from a long-term perspective.

Arora remains neutral on steel stocks.

M&M Financial Services tanked after the RBI directed the company to immediately stop any recovery or repossession operations through outsourcing arrangements until further orders. The regulator, however, allowed M&M Financial to continue with recovery or repossession activities through its own employees.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bears, as 1,101 stocks advanced and 1,737 declined on BSE in early deals.