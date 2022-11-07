Cross
    Homemarket News

    Sensex jumps over 450 pts and Nifty50 tests 18,250 led by financial shares — SBI shares scale a record high
    By Sandeep Singh

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 gained as much as 0.8 percent in the first few minutes of trade amid strong buying interest in financial and FMCG shares.

    Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for a second back-to-back session on Monday powered by gains in financial and FMCG shares, amid strength across global markets amid optimism that major central banks may moderate the pace of COVID-era interest rates.

    Both headline indices rose as much as three quarters of a percent in early deals. The Sensex climbed up 451.2 points to 61,401.5 at the strongest level of the day so far. The Nifty50 went up to as high as 18,255.5, adding 138.4 points to its previous close.
    "Stellar quarterly numbers from major PSU banks SBI and Bank of Baroda reinforce the ongoing bullish story in banking space. Rising credit growth, and improving asset quality as well as margins bode well for the sector and this has the potential to take the Bank Nifty and the Nifty50 to new highs," said  VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
    "FIIs remaining net buyers of Indian shares for seven consecutive days is another big positive," he said.
    Overall market breadth favoured the bulls in the first few minutes of trade, as 2,046 stocks rose and 948 fell on BSE.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets largely strengthened, mirroring the handover from Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.9 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.2 percent.
    S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Friday, the S&P 500 finished 1.4 percent higher and the other two main indices climbed up 1.3 percent each.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
