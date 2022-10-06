Nifty50 crosses 17,400 as financial, IT and oil & gas shares give market a lift

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed up almost one percent each boosted by gains in financial, IT and oil & gas shares.

Indian equity benchmarks rose on Thursday amid a mixed trend across global markets as Dalal Street returned to trade after a day's holiday. Financial, IT, oil & gas and metal shares were at the forefront of broad-based buying. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors about the potential impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.

Both headline indices rose as much as 0.9 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 513.3 points to touch 58,578.8 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,428.8, up 154.5 points from its previous close.

Analysts await the onset of the corporate earnings season next week for domestic cues.

"The mother market, the US, is now signalling a base case scenario of a short and mild recession. That’s why markets are bouncing back sharply from oversold levels. Whenever there is a rally in US markets, India outperforms, reflecting the resilience of the Indian economy," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Investors should not be carried away by the rallies because there are major challenges for the global economy and the markets. In a stable environment, the market will respond to Q2 results," he added.

Overall market breadth was strongly in favour of the bulls, as 2,160 stocks rose and 535 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets saw mixed moves amid thin trade as China remained shut for holidays, and investors globally remained concerned over the impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.6 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 percent.

