Sensex surges over 700 pts and Nifty50 tests 17,500 amid broad-based gains — rupee inches higher vs dollar

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 built on initial gains after a gap-up start led by financial, oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues.

Indian equity benchmarks jumped on Tuesday amid across-the-broad buying amid gains in global markets on earnings optimism, though concerns persisted about the potential impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth. Investors awaited more of quarterly numbers from India Inc for domestic cues.

added 706.3 points to touch 59,117.2 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,517.7, up 205.9 points from its previous close. Both headline indices rose as much as 1.2 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex

All of the Nifty50 constituents started the day stronger. Wipro, Infosys, Tata Motors, TCS and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.

Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals and HDFC Bank were also among the blue-chip stocks that rose the most — up around one percent each.

Reliance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ITC were the biggest contributors to the gain in both main indices.

All sectors saw buying interest, with the heavyweight IT and banking gauges rising around one percent each.

"The whipsaw movement on Wall Street is a reflection of the fast changing perception about the US inflation expectations, the terminal Fed rate and direction of the American economy. A section of market participants is more optimistic about a soft landing of the US economy... It remains to be seen whether this view gathers wider acceptance and sustains," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"In India, the bulls are gaining strength aided by the economy's growth outperformance, good early results, declining FII selling, steadily rising DII buying and optimism ushered in by the festive season," he said.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 2,069 stocks rose and 756 fell in early deals on BSE.

The rupee inched higher to 82.20 against the US dollar at the open.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets were largely in the green, following a strong handover from Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.4 percent higher at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.7 percent.