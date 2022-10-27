Sensex ends choppy session 260 pts off day's low and Nifty holds 17,700

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 managed to hold on to the green in a volatile session on Thursday, aided by gains in financial, oil & gas, metal and healthcare shares, though losses in IT stocks played spoilsport.

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session higher on Thursday, session as gains in financial, metal, oil & gas and healthcare shares outweighed losses in IT stocks. Globally, nervousness set in among investors about the impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth, ahead of a policy statement from the ECB.

The Sensex gyrated within a more than 450-point range during the session, briefly slipping into the red an hour before the closing bell before settling at 59,756.8 for the day — 260 points above its weakest level of the day.

The Nifty50 broadly moved in the 17,650-17,800 band before ending at 17,737.

Global markets

European markets fell as disappointing earnings spoiled the mood across global equities and caution persisted ahead of an expected 75-bp rate hike by the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as half a percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mild start ahead on Wall Street.