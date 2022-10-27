Sensex ends choppy session 260 pts off day's low and Nifty holds 17,700

Mini
The Sensex and the Nifty50 managed to hold on to the green in a volatile session on Thursday, aided by gains in financial, oil & gas, metal and healthcare shares, though losses in IT stocks played spoilsport.
Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session higher on Thursday, session as gains in financial, metal, oil & gas and healthcare shares outweighed losses in IT stocks. Globally, nervousness set in among investors about the impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth, ahead of a policy statement from the ECB.
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
The Sensex gyrated within a more than 450-point range during the session, briefly slipping into the red an hour before the closing bell before settling at 59,756.8 for the day — 260 points above its weakest level of the day.
The Nifty50 broadly moved in the 17,650-17,800 band before ending at 17,737.
Global markets
European markets fell as disappointing earnings spoiled the mood across global equities and caution persisted ahead of an expected 75-bp rate hike by the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as half a percent in early hours.
S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mild start ahead on Wall Street.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!