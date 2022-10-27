    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sensex ends choppy session 260 pts off day's low and Nifty holds 17,700

    Sensex ends choppy session 260 pts off day's low and Nifty holds 17,700

    Sensex ends choppy session 260 pts off day's low and Nifty holds 17,700
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 managed to hold on to the green in a volatile session on Thursday, aided by gains in financial, oil & gas, metal and healthcare shares, though losses in IT stocks played spoilsport.

    Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session higher on Thursday, session as gains in financial, metal, oil & gas and healthcare shares outweighed losses in IT stocks. Globally, nervousness set in among investors about the impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth, ahead of a policy statement from the ECB.

    The Sensex gyrated within a more than 450-point range during the session, briefly slipping into the red an hour before the closing bell before settling at 59,756.8 for the day — 260 points above its weakest level of the day.
    The Nifty50 broadly moved in the 17,650-17,800 band before ending at 17,737.
    Global markets
    European markets fell as disappointing earnings spoiled the mood across global equities and caution persisted ahead of an expected 75-bp rate hike by the ECB. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as half a percent in early hours.
    S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mild start ahead on Wall Street.
    Catch highlights of the October 27 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Tags

    india stock marketniftysensex

